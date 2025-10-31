 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20620061 Edited 31 October 2025 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

We have rolled out patch that fixed mainly Grunio that could stuck inside tile and added couple QoL functions to the game. Here is full changelog:

Gruniożerca 1:

- Fixed bug that caused appearing of two carrots after player caught previous one right after it hit the ground.

- Fixed counting method of "Chameleon" bug.

Gruniożerca 2:

- Fixed bug where Grunio could stuck inside the tile (poor Grunio).

Gruniożerca 3:

- Fixed the display of the block-building indicator, which used to appear behind Grunio.

- Disabled the ability to build blocks after Grunio death in the third part of the game.

- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to skip Dzidzia hint and earn the “I’m a Beggar” achievement.

QoL:

- Fixed the resolution change settings.

- Improved gallery scrolling.

- Fixed the background of some graphics.

Thanks for everything, till the next one!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3748691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link