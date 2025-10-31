Hello Everyone!
We have rolled out patch that fixed mainly Grunio that could stuck inside tile and added couple QoL functions to the game. Here is full changelog:
Gruniożerca 1:
- Fixed bug that caused appearing of two carrots after player caught previous one right after it hit the ground.
- Fixed counting method of "Chameleon" bug.
Gruniożerca 2:
- Fixed bug where Grunio could stuck inside the tile (poor Grunio).
Gruniożerca 3:
- Fixed the display of the block-building indicator, which used to appear behind Grunio.
- Disabled the ability to build blocks after Grunio death in the third part of the game.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to skip Dzidzia hint and earn the “I’m a Beggar” achievement.
QoL:
- Fixed the resolution change settings.
- Improved gallery scrolling.
- Fixed the background of some graphics.
Thanks for everything, till the next one!
