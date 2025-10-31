Hello Everyone!



We have rolled out patch that fixed mainly Grunio that could stuck inside tile and added couple QoL functions to the game. Here is full changelog:



Gruniożerca 1:

- Fixed bug that caused appearing of two carrots after player caught previous one right after it hit the ground.

- Fixed counting method of "Chameleon" bug.

Gruniożerca 2:

- Fixed bug where Grunio could stuck inside the tile (poor Grunio).

Gruniożerca 3:

- Fixed the display of the block-building indicator, which used to appear behind Grunio.

- Disabled the ability to build blocks after Grunio death in the third part of the game.

- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to skip Dzidzia hint and earn the “I’m a Beggar” achievement.

QoL:

- Fixed the resolution change settings.

- Improved gallery scrolling.

- Fixed the background of some graphics.

Thanks for everything, till the next one!