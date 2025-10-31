Hey guys! 👩🌾👨🌾

We’ve just rolled out a new update with some adjustments and improvements to make your farming experience even better! Jump in and see what’s new, and we hope you enjoy it!

New

4 new characters:

Trader

Stonebreaker

Lifekeeper

Buccaneer

Added a “Restore Defaults” button in settings

Added Steam Trading Cards

Bug Fixes

The “Farm and Beauty” achievement now works correctly

The Cook now correctly gives 1 extra item

Fixed a crash when playing as the Wishamaker

Fixed the functionality of Berry Candy

Improved biome area detection

Changes