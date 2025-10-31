Hey guys! 👩🌾👨🌾
We’ve just rolled out a new update with some adjustments and improvements to make your farming experience even better! Jump in and see what’s new, and we hope you enjoy it!
New
4 new characters:
Trader
Stonebreaker
Lifekeeper
Buccaneer
Added a “Restore Defaults” button in settings
Added Steam Trading Cards
Bug Fixes
The “Farm and Beauty” achievement now works correctly
The Cook now correctly gives 1 extra item
Fixed a crash when playing as the Wishamaker
Fixed the functionality of Berry Candy
Improved biome area detection
Changes
Starting maximum energy increased: 150 → 160
Starting money increased: 200 → 250
XP thresholds for levels 1–4 reduced: 75 | 150 | 250 | 500 → 50 | 120 | 200 | 400
Increased the minimum and maximum resource drops from trunk, tree, apple tree, orange tree, bush, berry bush, rock, coal, copper, iron, gold:
Trunk 2-6 -> 3-8
Tree 3-8 -> 4-10
Apple tree 3-8 -> 4-10
Orange tree 3-8 -> 4-10
Bush 1-2 -> 2-4
Bush berry 2-4 -> 2-5
rock 1-3 -> 2-4
coal 2-4 -> 2-5
copper 2-5 -> 2-6
iron 2-5 -> 2-6
gold 2-5 -> 2-6
Berry, Apple and Orange - increased energy gained when eaten 5 -> 7
Price Increases - Wood, Stone, Plank, Polished Stone, Grass, Copper Ore, Iron Ore, Apple, Orange, Berry
Wood: 7-12 -> 10-15
Stone: 8-12 -> 15-25
Plank: 20-40 -> 30-50
Polished Stone: 15-45 -> 25–60
Grass: 3-5 -> 5–10
Copper Ore: 20-25 -> 40-60
Iron Ore: 30-60 -> 50-75
Apple 5-10 -> 10-15
Orange 5-10 -> 10-15
Berry 5-10 -> 10-15
