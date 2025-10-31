 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20620043 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:32:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys! 👩🌾👨🌾

We’ve just rolled out a new update with some adjustments and improvements to make your farming experience even better! Jump in and see what’s new, and we hope you enjoy it!

New

4 new characters:

  • Trader

  • Stonebreaker

  • Lifekeeper

  • Buccaneer

Added a “Restore Defaults” button in settings

Added Steam Trading Cards

Bug Fixes

The “Farm and Beauty” achievement now works correctly

The Cook now correctly gives 1 extra item

Fixed a crash when playing as the Wishamaker

Fixed the functionality of Berry Candy

Improved biome area detection

Changes

  • Starting maximum energy increased: 150 → 160

  • Starting money increased: 200 → 250

  • XP thresholds for levels 1–4 reduced: 75 | 150 | 250 | 500 → 50 | 120 | 200 | 400

  • Increased the minimum and maximum resource drops from trunk, tree, apple tree, orange tree, bush, berry bush, rock, coal, copper, iron, gold:

    Trunk 2-6 -> 3-8

    Tree 3-8 -> 4-10

    Apple tree 3-8 -> 4-10

    Orange tree 3-8 -> 4-10

    Bush 1-2 -> 2-4

    Bush berry 2-4 -> 2-5

    rock 1-3 -> 2-4

    coal 2-4 -> 2-5

    copper 2-5 -> 2-6

    iron 2-5 -> 2-6

    gold 2-5 -> 2-6

  • Berry, Apple and Orange - increased energy gained when eaten 5 -> 7

  • Price Increases - Wood, Stone, Plank, Polished Stone, Grass, Copper Ore, Iron Ore, Apple, Orange, Berry

    Wood: 7-12 -> 10-15

    Stone: 8-12 -> 15-25

    Plank: 20-40 -> 30-50

    Polished Stone: 15-45 -> 25–60

    Grass: 3-5 -> 5–10

    Copper Ore: 20-25 -> 40-60

    Iron Ore: 30-60 -> 50-75

    Apple 5-10 -> 10-15

    Orange 5-10 -> 10-15

    Berry 5-10 -> 10-15

