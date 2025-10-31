Necromancer Test Version Update

Bug Fixes (General):

Fixed the description issue with the Luck stat.

Fixed the bug where the Ranger’s Lightning Arrow could not receive projectile talent bonuses.

Fixed the bug where the Ranger’s refreshed talents failed to take effect (players encountering this issue are advised to reset their talents).

Fixed the bug with abnormal behavior of the return-to-camp interface.

Fixed the bug where Wraiths in Difficulty Runes could be resurrected.

Bug Fixes (Necromancer Test Version):

Fixed the bug where dungeons wouldn’t end after 20 minutes.

Fixed the bug where abnormal drops of certain books prevented achievement completion.

Fixed the bug where destroying the heart caused backpack issues.

Fixed the bug with abnormal costumes for the Necromancer character.

Content Optimizations:

Optimized the summoning speed of the Necromancer’s skeletons and golems, making it easier to reach the summoning limit.

Improved the display of exclusive dungeon drops (added important items to the dungeon selection screen).

Optimized performance issues where excessive bullets from the Ranger caused lag.

Skill Adjustments:

Increased the damage of lingering blade marks from 【Blazing Blade Technique】.

Enhanced the damage growth of 【Lightning Retribution】.

Reduced the damage growth and base values of 【Blade Storm】.

Increased the damage and growth of 【Mace of Thor】.

Increased the damage and growth of 【Mace of Earth】.

Increased the damage and growth of 【Mace of Frost】.

Boosted some damage values in the 【Mace of Frost】 build.

Increased the damage and growth of 【Fireball】.

Increased the damage and growth of 【Barrage Shot】.

Increased the damage and growth of 【Arrow Rain】.