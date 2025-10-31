 Skip to content
31 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Captains,

In today’s update, October 31, we adjusted the composition and score values for NPC ships in Raider Port Battles.

  • For all Raider Port Battles (shallow and deep) the NPC lineup is now 12 warships and 4 trader ships.

  • Points awarded to trader ships for entering the capture zone lowered from 325 to 150.

  • Points awarded to warships for entering the capture zone increased from 15 to 35.

  • For ports with BR 1450 and BR 325 the NPC ship composition has been adjusted (made easier).


Spotlight image from Alexenyanna from the May 2021 screenshot competition

