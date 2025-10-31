New Gameplay:
Challenge Mode – Halloween Special Stage: “Halloween Tricksters”
Pumpkin Zombies will come asking for food every night — if you refuse, they’ll cause trouble!
Endless Mode – Safe Raccoon Town
A version of Raccoon Town without fixed zombie waves! Use the in-game editor to freely adjust the timing and number of zombie attacks during your run.
Fixes & Optimizations:
Fixed a bug where worker animations occasionally failed to switch properly.
Increased the clay stack limit from 99 to 299.
Increased bullet crafting speed by 20%, and raised the bullet stack limit from 99 to 199.
Changed files in this update