31 October 2025 Build 20619789
Update notes via Steam Community

New Gameplay:

  • Challenge Mode – Halloween Special Stage: “Halloween Tricksters”
    Pumpkin Zombies will come asking for food every night — if you refuse, they’ll cause trouble!

  • Endless Mode – Safe Raccoon Town
    A version of Raccoon Town without fixed zombie waves! Use the in-game editor to freely adjust the timing and number of zombie attacks during your run.

Fixes & Optimizations:

  • Fixed a bug where worker animations occasionally failed to switch properly.

  • Increased the clay stack limit from 99 to 299.

  • Increased bullet crafting speed by 20%, and raised the bullet stack limit from 99 to 199.

