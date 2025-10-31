I have been blown away by the love on Lake of Creatures 😭❤️ I never expected such a wave of support to suddenly come after the not so great launch.. but this is most amazing thing to happen and I finally have started to feel like this game is not bad at all! I couldn't be more hyped about this game again, thank you SUPER MUCH!! ❤️❤️❤️

I made some fixes and improvements!

Improved sound effects on couple places

Improved readability of toxic gas puddles with more obvious looking art and even added a sound effect to indicate danger

Added wiki button inside the game

Fixed achievements so they don't stop working everytime you return to main menu!! (this should've been done a long time ago, but I just today realized why this happens lol)

You guys are the best, your support is SO AMAZING and it really hypes me up super much!! I will keep you posted on new stuff :)