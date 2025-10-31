0.9.5 Update

Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!
0.9.5
Boss• 🥕
• 🥕 Odner, the Blasting Expert: Adjusted attack warnings in specific patterns to match the pattern correctly.
• 🥕 Lerid, the Shadow Blade: Fixed an issue where the auto-aim UI could appear in mid-air in certain situations.
Artifacts
|Image
|Changes
|Electro Chakram
• 🥕 Fixed an issue where the damage shown in the tooltip differed from the actual effect.
|Cold Lock
• 🥕 Fixed an issue where constraints did not work properly at certain positions.
|Golden Handbell
• 🥕 Fixed an issue where flavor text was not displayed.
|Flaming Eye Patch
• 🥕 Fixed an issue where the changed effect was not displayed in certain languages.
|Ruby Brooch
• 🥕 Fixed an issue where the burn debuff effect did not trigger when used by the client in multiplayer.
|Shimmering Eyes
• 🥕 Fixed an issue where the Chaos damage type was not applied properly in certain situations.
Weapons
|Image
|Changes
|Excallion
• 🥕 Changed the English name. (Green Onion Sword -> Excallion)
|Iceflower
• 🥕 Fixed an issue where the attack multiplier of the final attack did not match the weapon before enhancement.
|Fragment of Nastrond
• 🥕 Corrected the name in the damage statistics.
Costumes
|Image
|Changes
|Red-Clothed Cat
• 🥕 Fixed an issue where sprites of certain costumes were displayed incorrectly.
|Red Fox
• 🥕 Fixed an issue where costume appearance did not display properly.
Dungeons
|Image
|Changes
|Rooted Cave
• 🥕 Bone Flower Skeleton: Partially fixed an issue where it would remain hidden abnormally long in certain situations.
UI• 🥕 Fixed an issue where the Scarecrow would reset in certain situations.
•
• Added a range for when the Scarecrow ends.
• 🥕
• 🥕 Modified the UI to indicate when Dark Cloud is at maximum capacity.
•
• Talent Wisdom: When a unique artifact effect is applied, [Unique (Forced)] is displayed on the artifact tooltip.
Bug Fixes• 🥕 Fixed an issue where, when a distant ally teleported to the player and teleported from a cliff, the spawn would not occur properly.
• 🥕 Fixed an issue where the cooldown of ice relic related artifacts displayed as 10 seconds in certain situations.
• 🥕 Quest 'Hide and Seek': Fixed an issue where text did not display properly.
• 🥕 Fixed an issue where items checked in the Journal and Wishing Fountain applied current player stats to the display.
• 🥕 Fixed an issue where buttons disappeared on Hard Mode and artifact tooltips UI when using a controller in certain situations.
• 🥕 Quest 'Hide and Seek': Fixed an issue where the quest 'Rylie's Gift' could not be cleared if proceeding without completing it.
Multiplayer• 🥕 Fixed an issue where the HP bar UI remained after the boss battle ended upon revival in certain situations.
