0.9.5 Update

Image Changes



Electro Chakram

• 🥕 Fixed an issue where the damage shown in the tooltip differed from the actual effect.





Cold Lock

• 🥕 Fixed an issue where constraints did not work properly at certain positions.





Golden Handbell

• 🥕 Fixed an issue where flavor text was not displayed.





Flaming Eye Patch

• 🥕 Fixed an issue where the changed effect was not displayed in certain languages.





Ruby Brooch

• 🥕 Fixed an issue where the burn debuff effect did not trigger when used by the client in multiplayer.

