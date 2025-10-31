 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20619700 Edited 31 October 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy Pardners! Merry All Hallows' Eve! We've put together a spell and cooked up sumthin' real good for y'all. This is the second Cattle Country content update. This update allows ranchers to have children with their spouse along with introducing brand-new family interactions. That's not all, however! In celebration of Halloween, the update also introduces new Halloween-related activities to take place during the fall season such as pumpkin carving, tarot reading, a crypt maze and more!

As always, thanks to the Cattle Country community for your continuous feedback and suggestions. Y'all are square shooters in our books.

Full list of new content, fixes and quality of life improvements in the latest game update can be found below.

FAMILY-RELATED

  • NEW CONTENTMarriage & Kids: Have a baby. Both spouse and child have fun, unique behaviors.

  • Marrying Tom or Maggie automatically moves Sam or Grace into your home.

  • Family Interactions: 

    • Speak with your spouse or child to:

    • "Pick Crops!"

      • NPC will pick crops until evening

    • "Help Me Out!"

      • NPCs will fill up to 20 items per day with random items

      • Empty equipment that is complete when they enter a map

    • "Relax"

      • Wander the farm and occasionally go fishing

    • When the player leaves the farm the spouse / child will continue to work on the farm while the player is away doing whatever action the player instructed them to do prior to leaving,

    • Your spouse makes breakfast every morning, dinner every night, and turns on fireplaces.,

    • They can fish, wander, and hang out around the farm.

HALLOWEEN-SPECIFIC

  • NEW CONTENT – New Crypt Maze with a reward at the end (combat optional)

  • NEW CONTENT – Pumpkin Carving

  • NEW CONTENT – Tarot Reading

  • QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENT – New decorations

  • QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENT – New cosmetics

  • QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENT – Communal Cauldron (soup)

GENERAL UPDATES

  • NEW CONTENTStarting Farm Layouts: Islands, Hills, River, Mountains

  • QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTSit Anywhere: Players can now sit on chairs and couches.

  • QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTSmarter Crafting and Cooking: Craft and cook directly from nearby chests placed within 2 tiles from your workbench.

  • QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTBuilding Upgrades: Coop, barn, and shed expansions increase size, capacity, and feature fresh new looks.

