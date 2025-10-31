Howdy Pardners! Merry All Hallows' Eve! We've put together a spell and cooked up sumthin' real good for y'all. This is the second Cattle Country content update. This update allows ranchers to have children with their spouse along with introducing brand-new family interactions. That's not all, however! In celebration of Halloween, the update also introduces new Halloween-related activities to take place during the fall season such as pumpkin carving, tarot reading, a crypt maze and more!

As always, thanks to the Cattle Country community for your continuous feedback and suggestions. Y'all are square shooters in our books.

Full list of new content, fixes and quality of life improvements in the latest game update can be found below.

FAMILY-RELATED

NEW CONTENT – Marriage & Kids: Have a baby. Both spouse and child have fun, unique behaviors.

Marrying Tom or Maggie automatically moves Sam or Grace into your home.

Family Interactions: Speak with your spouse or child to: "Pick Crops!" NPC will pick crops until evening "Help Me Out!" NPCs will fill up to 20 items per day with random items Empty equipment that is complete when they enter a map "Relax" Wander the farm and occasionally go fishing When the player leaves the farm the spouse / child will continue to work on the farm while the player is away doing whatever action the player instructed them to do prior to leaving, Your spouse makes breakfast every morning, dinner every night, and turns on fireplaces., They can fish, wander, and hang out around the farm.



HALLOWEEN-SPECIFIC

NEW CONTENT – New Crypt Maze with a reward at the end (combat optional)

NEW CONTENT – Pumpkin Carving

NEW CONTENT – Tarot Reading

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENT – New decorations

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENT – New cosmetics

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENT – Communal Cauldron (soup)

GENERAL UPDATES