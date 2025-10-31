The Emperor and State has now been updated to version 0.55. If you encounter any bugs or issues in the game, please use the in-game feedback feature or discuss them on our Discord.
New Content
Release of Event Editor Version 0.7:
● Added event inheritance functionality to the Event Editor, enabling the possibility of multi-event联动.
● Added the ability to trigger events in the palace map via "Event Hint Icons."
● Added options for "Prince" and "Princess" as event characters.
● Expanded the maximum number of characters and implemented the function to inherit characters from parent events.
● Added the ability to assign tasks through events.
● Added filtering conditions such as time, season, and numerical values to event triggers.
● Adjusted and optimized various details of the Event Editor.
● Published a mod containing four sets of continuous events in the Steam Workshop, available for subscription.
Bug Fixes
● Fixed a bug where the AI would deploy troops randomly under certain circumstances.
● Fixed a bug where the ninth Ding could not be unlocked after building eight Dings.
● Fixed a bug where the Ding only increased the ruling power cap by 200.
● Fixed a bug where changes to the Talent and Appearance stats of concubines affected by events were not displayed immediately.
● Fixed a bug where the emperor's portrait would appear as a white square under certain circumstances.
Optimizations
● Rewrote the AI marching algorithm, changing from the old flash-movement style to gradual movement.
● Optimized the AI army's self-reorganization algorithm, now replenishing troops gradually and in batches.
● Appropriately reduced the probability of bandit outbreaks.
● Various other detail optimizations and adjustments.
Changed files in this update