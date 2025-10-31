The Emperor and State has now been updated to version 0.55. If you encounter any bugs or issues in the game, please use the in-game feedback feature or discuss them on our Discord.

New Content

Release of Event Editor Version 0.7:

● Added event inheritance functionality to the Event Editor, enabling the possibility of multi-event联动.

● Added the ability to trigger events in the palace map via "Event Hint Icons."

● Added options for "Prince" and "Princess" as event characters.

● Expanded the maximum number of characters and implemented the function to inherit characters from parent events.

● Added the ability to assign tasks through events.

● Added filtering conditions such as time, season, and numerical values to event triggers.

● Adjusted and optimized various details of the Event Editor.

● Published a mod containing four sets of continuous events in the Steam Workshop, available for subscription.

Bug Fixes

● Fixed a bug where the AI would deploy troops randomly under certain circumstances.

● Fixed a bug where the ninth Ding could not be unlocked after building eight Dings.

● Fixed a bug where the Ding only increased the ruling power cap by 200.

● Fixed a bug where changes to the Talent and Appearance stats of concubines affected by events were not displayed immediately.

● Fixed a bug where the emperor's portrait would appear as a white square under certain circumstances.

Optimizations

● Rewrote the AI marching algorithm, changing from the old flash-movement style to gradual movement.

● Optimized the AI army's self-reorganization algorithm, now replenishing troops gradually and in batches.

● Appropriately reduced the probability of bandit outbreaks.

● Various other detail optimizations and adjustments.