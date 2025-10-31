 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20619593 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Emperor and State has now been updated to version 0.55. If you encounter any bugs or issues in the game, please use the in-game feedback feature or discuss them on our Discord.

New Content

Release of Event Editor Version 0.7:
● Added event inheritance functionality to the Event Editor, enabling the possibility of multi-event联动.
● Added the ability to trigger events in the palace map via "Event Hint Icons."
● Added options for "Prince" and "Princess" as event characters.
● Expanded the maximum number of characters and implemented the function to inherit characters from parent events.
● Added the ability to assign tasks through events.
● Added filtering conditions such as time, season, and numerical values to event triggers.
● Adjusted and optimized various details of the Event Editor.
● Published a mod containing four sets of continuous events in the Steam Workshop, available for subscription.

Bug Fixes

● Fixed a bug where the AI would deploy troops randomly under certain circumstances.
● Fixed a bug where the ninth Ding could not be unlocked after building eight Dings.
● Fixed a bug where the Ding only increased the ruling power cap by 200.
● Fixed a bug where changes to the Talent and Appearance stats of concubines affected by events were not displayed immediately.
● Fixed a bug where the emperor's portrait would appear as a white square under certain circumstances.

Optimizations

● Rewrote the AI marching algorithm, changing from the old flash-movement style to gradual movement.

● Optimized the AI army's self-reorganization algorithm, now replenishing troops gradually and in batches.

● Appropriately reduced the probability of bandit outbreaks.

● Various other detail optimizations and adjustments.

Changed files in this update

