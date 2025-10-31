Hi peeps!

Where is the Halloween event?

Tutorial and Stability Update

Fixed energy drink applying full speed buff while swimming



Dismantling your cabin now gives you correct version of the workbench



Added Mahi Mahi to shop catalogs



Fixed a problem with Linux Distribution. It was missing a new required configuration .ini file



Many of you are waiting eagerly for an update on what is coming next. This year's autumn event will be a little different and we will continue focusing on stability, so let's go over today's topics.We have decided to skip an official Halloween event this year and focus more on bringing you an "autumn catalogue." This will be a collection of new outfits that are autumn-themed, which the game is lacking quite a bit. Outfits start dropping next week and only require active playing. Stay tuned for more info coming next week. In the meantime, here is a small teaser of a new outfit:We have also almost completed the work on a new tutorial level. This will be a quiet and relaxing introduction to the game, which new players can enjoy. It will hopefully increase the player count, which means more community for the official servers! A tutorial has always been something that we have been reluctant to do since we wanted to maintain a sense of mystery and the challenge of learning new things in the game. However, since the game has grown so much in scope since its initial release, we feel like now we can give players a tutorial that gets them familiar with base mechanics without giving up too much discovery. This merely enables the discovery to start!Also, we are going to start a new round of optimisation for servers. We are next targeting memory usage and more CPU improvements to gain back the stability we had a couple of months ago. We have been pleasantly surprised by how stable UE5 has been, and the connection issues we had last time are mainly gone now, but we still have work to do! We will also be looking into the dinghy physics since they have been affected since UE5 uses a different physics engine compared to UE4.We also had a small update today and here are the patch notes for that: