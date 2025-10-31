 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20619547 Edited 31 October 2025 – 09:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community


A weekly gift for our most active players!

Like ❤ this post, copy the promo code into the special field in your personal account on the game's website or in the GXP Store under the “Gifts” section, and your gift will appear in your GXP backpack!

YOUR PROMO CODES (copy them exactly and without extra characters):

f19fb2e8b5a6eafee297ca29197e38

❗Gifts are available until November 6, hurry up!

🎃Also, a special Halloween surprise awaits you in the “Gifts” section — be quick, it will only be available until November 14!

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 20619547
Windows Karos Content Depot 337411
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link