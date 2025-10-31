 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20619543 Edited 31 October 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New music has the default volume increased. It was to low.

Fixed new building 21. Should let you get this building now was not correctly wired up.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1631471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link