4 November 2025 Build 20619509 Edited 4 November 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • The price of the invasion prevention item “Dreamcatcher” has been reduced.

  • The price of the weather re-roll item “Old Weather Chart” has been reduced.

  • Doppelgängers can no longer invade in boss areas.

  • The money previously required for co-op multiplayer has been removed.

  • When invaded by a Doppelgänger while Special Requests are active, the Special Requests will now be temporarily disabled.

  • Optimized certain processes to slightly reduce the game’s processing load.

  • Added 800×450 and 1024×576 resolution options to the “Resolution” settings in the Options menu.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some enemy damage reactions were incorrect.

  • Fixed an issue where the player could become unresponsive after returning to their room from co-op multiplayer.

  • Fixed an issue where unnecessary character models could appear after returning to the room following a victory in invasion multiplayer.

  • Fixed an issue where Justine’s model could sometimes become invisible during certain cutscenes.

  • Fixed an issue where repeatedly pressing buttons during the weapon enhancement mini game in the casino could cause the player to become unresponsive.

  • Fixed multiple UI-related bugs.

  • Fixed multiple text display and localization-related issues.

From Osaka to wherever you are in the world!

- White Owls Inc.

