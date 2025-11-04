PLAY ▶

Static. A face flickers. Someone whispers: “They updated it again.”

Added 800×450 and 1024×576 resolution options to the “Resolution” settings in the Options menu.

Optimized certain processes to slightly reduce the game’s processing load.

When invaded by a Doppelgänger while Special Requests are active, the Special Requests will now be temporarily disabled.

The money previously required for co-op multiplayer has been removed.

Doppelgängers can no longer invade in boss areas.

The price of the weather re-roll item “Old Weather Chart” has been reduced.

The price of the invasion prevention item “Dreamcatcher” has been reduced.

Fixed an issue where some enemy damage reactions were incorrect.

Fixed an issue where the player could become unresponsive after returning to their room from co-op multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where unnecessary character models could appear after returning to the room following a victory in invasion multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where Justine’s model could sometimes become invisible during certain cutscenes.

Fixed an issue where repeatedly pressing buttons during the weapon enhancement mini game in the casino could cause the player to become unresponsive.

Fixed multiple UI-related bugs.