In the previous patch, we optimized the performance and stability of combat calculations. These optimizations also introduced some minor issues. This patch will fix these issues:

Fixed the issue where [Smart Marksman] and [Smart Arclight] were leveling up too fast.

Fixed the issue where units controlled by hackers would cause incorrect damage to players' HP.

Fixed the issue where Crawler with [Subterranean Blitz] would always emerge from the ground 10 seconds after the start of battle.