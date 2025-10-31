 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20619490 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In the previous patch, we optimized the performance and stability of combat calculations. These optimizations also introduced some minor issues. This patch will fix these issues:

  • Fixed the issue where [Smart Marksman] and [Smart Arclight] were leveling up too fast.

  • Fixed the issue where units controlled by hackers would cause incorrect damage to players' HP.

  • Fixed the issue where Crawler with [Subterranean Blitz] would always emerge from the ground 10 seconds after the start of battle.

Changed files in this update

