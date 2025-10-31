Hello again,
the updates keep coming. :D
Fixed a mysterious bug where you could miss the text message when combining two items correctly when it still displayed "You can't use these items together" from a previous combination
Fixed a terrifying bug where the interaction wheel was displayed through a room transition allowing for illegal interactions
Fixed a spooky ghost-hotspot in the barn
Added some more haunting reaction texts and minor hints
Fixed several undead typos
Fixed a bug where you could escape the barn room before opening the collar
Happy Halloween!
