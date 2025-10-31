 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20619428 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again,

the updates keep coming. :D

  • Fixed a mysterious bug where you could miss the text message when combining two items correctly when it still displayed "You can't use these items together" from a previous combination

  • Fixed a terrifying bug where the interaction wheel was displayed through a room transition allowing for illegal interactions

  • Fixed a spooky ghost-hotspot in the barn

  • Added some more haunting reaction texts and minor hints

  • Fixed several undead typos

  • Fixed a bug where you could escape the barn room before opening the collar

Happy Halloween!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3893671
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3893672
  • Loading history…
