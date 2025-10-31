Right in time for those spending Halloween on the move or just like handheld devices more: the coveted green Steam Deck Verified checkmark.

Check it out right here: https://store.steampowered.com/verified/3179730/Deck_of_Haunts

Next to the Steam Deck Verification, we have added some accessibility items to the game such as adjustable text size.

Also, as Deck of Haunts previously went full Halloween mode, we still have some final updates today to bring the haunted domain up to tip-top shape for a night full of spooks.

(Bonus fact: we just surpassed 30.000 players!)

Changes

Steam deck adjustments that got us the verification.

Adjustable text size.

Added the option to choose between scale to fit and auto-scroll for cards with more text than the length of a card frame.

Fixed Bugs

Fixed Compass trait still triggering an extra move on an idle turn.

We also have some big changes for those that are part of our Discord testing community. (you can become as well, just by joining here: https://discord.gg/s4Qu6pg7D7 ).

The pre-alpha build of the scenario builder has just gotten some fresh updates:

Added explicit trait option to the Human settings.

Prevent uploading and playing of invalid scenarios with no nights or nights that spawn no humans.

Added a (placeholder) thumbnail for files uploaded to Steam Workshop.

Files already uploaded to Steam Workshop can now be updated instead of always creating a new one.

Added the option to define rest or boss nights.

Thanks to all the players that are following us along from the start. And welcome to all potential new players reading this!

If you like Deck of Haunts, and the direction in which we are going with it, feel free to leave a review, as it helps us a lot more than you think! 👻