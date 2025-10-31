This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Survivor!

We have received many reports on inability to start the game in certain regions, and issues concerning sound and microphone.

Hence, we are actively working at this moment to improve the game’s stability in CIS and Brazil region.

Since we do not have any resources and team at these locations, I would like to ask for your help on testing our fixes.

If you are one of those people who are influenced by the error, this update may be a fix.

** Important: Make sure to update your graphics driver and do Windows updates to the latest.**

** How to Access the Beta branch **

MIMESIS (on steam library) > Cog button > Properties > Betas tab > select Pre-release build at the drop down button

Make sure to instruct your teammates to download and update to the pre-release beta in order to test together.

Finally, if you encounter any errors, mention it on our separate channel <prerelease-report> and please send us your logs through ModMail as usual.

Find your Player.log and Player-prev.log from this address <%USERPROFILE%\\AppData\\LocalLow\\relugames\\MIMESIS>

Thank you for your participation!

We genuinely couldn't do this without your help.