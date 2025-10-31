Changed the time limit for each stage from 5 minutes to 8 minutes.

Adjusted mouse pointer sensitivity while hiding.

Added the ability to skip certain previously viewed events by pressing any key.

Fixed an issue where the “Exit” action while hiding did not respond immediately.

Adjusted some collision detection while climbing, improving interaction with the man.

Modified certain movable areas in the game.

Adjusted the display to make non-traversable areas easier to identify.