31 October 2025 Build 20619303 Edited 31 October 2025 – 13:32:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes – ver.1.0.6

  • Changed the time limit for each stage from 5 minutes to 8 minutes.

  • Adjusted mouse pointer sensitivity while hiding.

  • Added the ability to skip certain previously viewed events by pressing any key.

  • Fixed an issue where the “Exit” action while hiding did not respond immediately.

  • Adjusted some collision detection while climbing, improving interaction with the man.

  • Modified certain movable areas in the game.

  • Adjusted the display to make non-traversable areas easier to identify.

  • Other minor fixes and improvements.

We hope you continue to enjoy STill It Runs!

