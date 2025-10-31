 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20619297 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎃 Hey there Inkborns! How are your preparations for the upcoming spooky Halloween night? Just for the occasion, we’re bringing another feature from the Roadmap! 📜 With today’s update, when you cross the Chronicle threshold, fate will split in two: there’s now a 50% chance to receive traditional Curse cards, and a 50% chance to encounter a Cursed quote - a dangerous fragment of the Chronicles, empowered by the greatest of literature. 🩸



Cursed quotes work much like regular quotes, but they carry a heavy price. When you receive one, you must equip it, even if it replaces a positive quote you were holding onto. You can remove it later by overwriting it with a new positive quote. But beware, doing so will awaken its bound Curse card, ready to haunt your deck. You can try to seize it, or you can turn away, but either way, the Chronicles are written endlessly. 💭

Download the latest version of Inkborn and let us know what you would like to see next! 😀



