Performance
- [] Reworked asset streaming and texture compression with a new preset to minimize I/O spikes.
- Lightweight parallelization with Jobs/Burst where applicable.
[] Reduced GC spikes (transient allocations) in critical loops and FX systems.
Graphics & Visibility
- [] Recalibrated exposure curves and eye adaptation; improved tonemapping for localized darkness.
[] Adjusted post-process volumes (URP): balanced Bloom, Vignette, and Color Adjustments for the night scene.
[] Fixed Depth of Field and render-pass ordering to avoid artifacts during transitions.
[] Addressed banding and flicker on specular surfaces on certain GPUs.
Gameplay & AI: Wendigo
- [] Adjusted sensory thresholds (vision/spatial perception) and state-transition timings in the FSM.
[] Reworked pathfinding and navmesh carving to prevent getting stuck on unintended geometry.
[] Fine-tuned synchronization between punishment windows and response cooldowns; the risk profile remains intact.
[] Small variations in patrol patterns and reaction latencies to avoid deterministic behavior.
Stability & Bug Fixes
- [] Resolved clipping cases in soft collisions with doors and level edges.
[] Fixed sequences that could cause softlocks when interrupting chained triggers.
[] Corrected save/load state handling for certain interactables.
[] Eliminated intermittent crashes related to late shader initialization on specific hardware.
Thanks for the reports and for playing Alteratio. If you spot anything out of place after this build, share it on the Steam Community Hub: it helps us iterate faster.
