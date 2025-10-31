 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20619295 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New build available on Steam! This update focuses on robustness, visual readability, and systemic tuning. High-level details:

Performance


    [] Reworked asset streaming and texture compression with a new preset to minimize I/O spikes.
    [] Reduced GC spikes (transient allocations) in critical loops and FX systems.
  • Lightweight parallelization with Jobs/Burst where applicable.


Graphics & Visibility



    [] Recalibrated exposure curves and eye adaptation; improved tonemapping for localized darkness.
    [] Adjusted post-process volumes (URP): balanced Bloom, Vignette, and Color Adjustments for the night scene.
    [] Fixed Depth of Field and render-pass ordering to avoid artifacts during transitions.
    [] Addressed banding and flicker on specular surfaces on certain GPUs.


Gameplay & AI: Wendigo



    [] Adjusted sensory thresholds (vision/spatial perception) and state-transition timings in the FSM.
    [] Reworked pathfinding and navmesh carving to prevent getting stuck on unintended geometry.
    [] Fine-tuned synchronization between punishment windows and response cooldowns; the risk profile remains intact.
    [] Small variations in patrol patterns and reaction latencies to avoid deterministic behavior.


Stability & Bug Fixes



    [] Resolved clipping cases in soft collisions with doors and level edges.
    [] Fixed sequences that could cause softlocks when interrupting chained triggers.
    [] Corrected save/load state handling for certain interactables.
    [] Eliminated intermittent crashes related to late shader initialization on specific hardware.


Thanks for the reports and for playing Alteratio. If you spot anything out of place after this build, share it on the Steam Community Hub: it helps us iterate faster.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3204421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link