 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20619290 Edited 31 October 2025 – 09:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We would like to inform you about today’s update.

【Update Details】

  • Removed timeouts in “QUICK MATCH”.

Thank you for your continued support of Devil Reversi. — The Devil Reversi Development Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3046461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link