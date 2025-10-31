 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20619231 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

First and foremost, Happy Halloween to all our players!

This week's new addition is the Swordfish.

We also took the opportunity to optimize the fish model, making it look more realistic.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3553751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link