The highlight of todays patch is two crash fixes, but there is some general bug-fixes in there too

Bugs:

- Fixed wrong material on gas station.

- Fixed a bug where the handbrake remained engaged when exiting a vehicle without releasing it, forcing the next driver to release it before driving

- Fixed bug where items fell through the carpet in front of the driver's seat due to missing collision

- When attaching winch hook back to winch we reset it like the prompt says

- Fix crash FWasapiDeviceEnumeration::EnumerateDefaults crash that happens when players try to enter the map without a microphone connected



Tweaks:

- Added missing (Light Flare) prompt on flares with correct keybind.

- Welding machine now a have max cable length



Features:

- Moose can now be cooked

- Added option to disable scene captures (mirrors). Temporary fix to allow some specific cards to run the game (mostly low end). If you are running an intel integrated card this will be enabled by default. Can be turned off in settings