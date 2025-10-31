This is a minor patch designed to roll out a fix for a breaking Gemini save state issue, and correct an issue where achievements would potentially be unlocked for incomplete campaigns.

In addition, it rolls out the new plume rendering system to the Mercury retrograde engines, rolls out checklist updates, spelling fixes and lesson corrections, fixes an issue where the custom photo 3 in the Command Module wasn't working, and some minor UI corrections.

As we get closer and closer to the 1.0 milestone, I will try to release smaller minor patches that corrects bug fixes, breaking issues and content fixes.

Note: If you experience new issues related to this update, please report them. You can revert back the a previous build using the Steam betas tab for the game. Most recent rollback option: Reentry Version 0.99.90.

Patch notes: