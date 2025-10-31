Hey Guardians!

While our whole feed is buzzing about Ocean Keeper: Co-op, our devs have been quietly locked in their office room… (totally voluntary, we swear!)

Inside that little room they’ve been flipping through the tenth volume of “The Complete Fish Encyclopedia” and moving UI buttons around the screen trying to find the perfect spot (totally not a joke…)

All that hard work brings you something fresh and shiny – a brand-new and longawaited update for Ocean Keeper: Dome Survival!



So let’s not pull the squid by its tentacles, here’s what’s new in the Deep Tides update!

Smarter HUD & Interface

You can finally track your current objective directly in the HUD, no more wandering around wondering, “Wait, what was I supposed to do again?”

We also added a mission token that points toward the mine you need to visit. Consider it your personal underwater GPS (without the annoying voice)

You’ll also notice a new low-health indicator and a cool Mech repair effect. It’s our subtle way of saying: “Hey, you might wanna fix that before you explode” Oh, and we moved the Repair button closer to your abilities.

For all dialogue enjoyers out there: you can now manually skip lines ! Auto-skip is off, delay between skips is minimal, but yes. Mech still talks too much. We love him.

We also gave relic upgrade cards a little visual pop, they look as fancy as the treasures they represent.

And oh, we’ve added Hungarian localization!

Tutorial

The tutorial just got a quality-of-life changes!

We added a new step explaining Mech repair mechanics (because, apparently, just throwing duct tape at the player wasn’t enough).

The Hub interface is now fully unlocked , so you can browse all upgrades right from the start.

Plus, we sprinkled in a few micro UX tweaks to make your first dive smoother than a dolphin’s backflip.

Gameplay

We’ve added new ability for your Digger!

X-Ray – see through walls, grab more ores.

Also, we reduced the number of sessions needed to get a new task from the Collector (he finally learned how to multitask)

Balance

We’ve rebalanced waves , improved enemy variety and adjusted difficulty progression so you’ll face less hardcore… well, slightly less.

Meet the newest troublemaker of the Ocean Keeper ecosystem: the Aura Worm – a cute (not really) mini-tank that buffs enemies around it. You’ll hate it. >:3

We tuned meta-upgrades , making them cheaper for a smoother start

Beating a boss now means extra upgrade picks. Treat yourself.

Ah yes, everyone’s favorite section, where we pretend those bugs never existed.

Titanic Softlock (aka “Box vs. Door Saga”) If you placed a box near the door, hit the button, and somehow trapped yourself forever – congratulations, you discovered a feature. Well, it was a feature. Now it’s fixed.

Blocked Mines Some mines decided to generate unbreakable blocks and block progress. We told them to chill. They now behave like proper mines again.

Laser Digger Visual Bug That mysterious gray square following your laser? Gone. It had a good run, but it’s time to say goodbye, Squarey.

Story Mech Light The flashing light that could blind a whale has been toned down. You can safely look at your Mech again.

Rays From the Sky The heavens have returned! Missing light rays are back where they belong, dramatically shining through the depths once more.

Gamepad UI Added the missing “(X)” icon to the Buy button in the Customization > Upgrades tab. Both Digger and Mech now officially recognize your inputs.

Xbox Login on Steam Some players got an unexpected Xbox login popup when launching the Steam build. The console gods have been appeased – it won’t appear again.

Graphics Settings Your graphics settings will now actually save. No more eternal “Low graphics” life.

Reports Window It finally opens! And doesn’t immediately throw an error at you. Small miracles.

Localization Fixes Fixed overflowing text in several places. Letters now stay inside the boxes.

That’s the Deep Tides Update. Now it’s your turn: dive in, test the waters and tell us what you think!

Join our Discord to share your feedback, report what still bites, or pitch your wildest ideas for the next update – our devs read everything (sometimes even at 3 AM).

And one more thing before we swim off...

Ocean Keeper: Co-op is heading to Early Access at the end of November!

So keep your sonar tuned and wishlist the game ;)

See you, Guardians!

– The Ocean Keeper Team

Check out our very-very serious video about Deep Tides Update on YT!