31 October 2025 Build 20619105 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
* New Backpack System: Backpacks now will need to be added to Combined Backpack to be used
* Adjusted Mercenary Stats by level to do it more similar to players
* Hunting higher lvl mobs now will give more hunting xp
* Fixed some bugs related with backpacks due to last updates

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
