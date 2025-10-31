* New Backpack System: Backpacks now will need to be added to Combined Backpack to be used
* Adjusted Mercenary Stats by level to do it more similar to players
* Hunting higher lvl mobs now will give more hunting xp
* Fixed some bugs related with backpacks due to last updates
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.9.1.3 Hotfix 🛠️
