我们收集了很多宗主的意见，新增以下内容：
1.新增了STEAM登录功能，现在宗主可以通过STEAM进行游戏登录（如果使用TAPTAP登录的宗主请继续使用TAPTAP登录）
2.开放了宗门守护石10级后的内容；
后续我们还会持续更新，请各位玩得开心！
