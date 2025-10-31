 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20619044 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:09:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone!

Since the playtest began, we've been hard at work fixing bugs and addressing your feedback (thanks to everyone who submitted it, press F8 in-game to help us out!).

The most exciting changes in this build are a x4 increase in map size (will take a bit longer to generate the first time), a fix for that pesky soft-lock when digging, and fullscreen mode.

Here's the full list:
  • Made the map x4 as wide (no more running out of coal)
  • Fixed soft-lock that happened when digging between two blocks
  • Prevented player from moving outside of the map
  • Fixed audio reset bug
  • Fixed multiple objective-related bugs
  • Fixed exploit where you could keep crafting while outside the smelter/refiner
  • Made manual crafting easier to understand
  • Fixed multiple bugs related to the inventory
  • Added option to go full-screen (Keyboard only for now: F11 or Alt+Enter)
  • Window now maximizes on game launch
  • Made base inventory visible in the garage
  • Small balance changes
  • Lots of small misc. bugfixes


Thanks as always for helping us make the best game possible!

Molter

