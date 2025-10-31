Since the playtest began, we've been hard at work fixing bugs and addressing your feedback (thanks to everyone who submitted it, press F8 in-game to help us out!).
The most exciting changes in this build are a x4 increase in map size (will take a bit longer to generate the first time), a fix for that pesky soft-lock when digging, and fullscreen mode.
Here's the full list:
- Made the map x4 as wide (no more running out of coal)
- Fixed soft-lock that happened when digging between two blocks
- Prevented player from moving outside of the map
- Fixed audio reset bug
- Fixed multiple objective-related bugs
- Fixed exploit where you could keep crafting while outside the smelter/refiner
- Made manual crafting easier to understand
- Fixed multiple bugs related to the inventory
- Added option to go full-screen (Keyboard only for now: F11 or Alt+Enter)
- Window now maximizes on game launch
- Made base inventory visible in the garage
- Small balance changes
- Lots of small misc. bugfixes
Thanks as always for helping us make the best game possible!
Molter
