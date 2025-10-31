Made the map x4 as wide (no more running out of coal)



Fixed soft-lock that happened when digging between two blocks



Prevented player from moving outside of the map



Fixed audio reset bug



Fixed multiple objective-related bugs



Fixed exploit where you could keep crafting while outside the smelter/refiner



Made manual crafting easier to understand



Fixed multiple bugs related to the inventory



Added option to go full-screen (Keyboard only for now: F11 or Alt+Enter)



Window now maximizes on game launch



Made base inventory visible in the garage



Small balance changes



Lots of small misc. bugfixes



Hi everyone!Since the playtest began, we've been hard at work fixing bugs and addressing your feedback (thanks to everyone who submitted it, press F8 in-game to help us out!).The most exciting changes in this build are a(will take a bit longer to generate the first time), a fix for that pesky soft-lock when digging, and fullscreen mode.Here's the full list:Thanks as always for helping us make the best game possible!Molter