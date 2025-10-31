 Skip to content
31 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this is the Red Unit Studio


We’ve seen your feedback since the release of the prologue and noticed a few unpleasant bugs. Our team has been working hard to fix them, and the first patch is already live.

Here’s what we’ve fixed so far:


  • Fixed an issue with the automatic end-turn option not working correctly.

  • Fixed the highlight for the selected character during tactical battles.

  • Fixed a bug preventing parameter recovery during rest.

  • Fixed incorrect resource display when building fortifications.

  • Fixed several localization errors.


We’re continuing to work on improvements, optimizations, and bug fixes — and we want to thank everyone for your feedback and support.
We’re reading all your comments carefully to make sure the full version of Plague Lords becomes the best experience possible.

