Hello everyone, this is the Red Unit Studio

Here’s what we’ve fixed so far:

Fixed an issue with the automatic end-turn option not working correctly.





Fixed the highlight for the selected character during tactical battles.





Fixed a bug preventing parameter recovery during rest.





Fixed incorrect resource display when building fortifications.





Fixed several localization errors.



We’ve seen your feedback since the release of the prologue and noticed a few unpleasant bugs. Our team has been working hard to fix them, and the first patch is already live.We’re continuing to work on improvements, optimizations, and bug fixes — and we want toWe’re reading all your comments carefully to make sure the full version of Plague Lords becomes the best experience possible.