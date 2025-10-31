Hello, Alchemists — Trick or Treat~ 🍬

The bells of Halloween have begun to ring! The magic in the alchemical world grows more mysterious and mischievous tonight, and a new era of creation begins!

The latest update has been completed on October 31, 2025 at 17:00 (GMT+8) — let’s take a look at what’s new this time!

①New Content

Steam Workshop Now Live!

You can now freely upload, download, and share your custom maps through Steam Workshop! Create your very own alchemical world and let more sorcerers explore your realm of magic!

Custom Map Co-op Mode Now Available!

Maps made with the editor can now be played online with friends — gather your team and challenge your own magical creations!

Halloween Furniture Arrives! 👻

Imp Candle | Imp Candleholder | Imp Jack lantern —— Flickering candlelight and playful shadows light up your festive night!

(Currently, the Imp Candle is categorized under the Alchemy Materials module in the workbench. This issue will be fixed in the next version.)

Steam Community Items Released!

Earn random trading cards while playing. Collect the full set to craft the special community badge — become “The Eternal Alchemist”!

② Fixes

Fixed an issue where settings were not automatically saved .

Fixed creature placement issue when walls are present in the editor.

Fixed editor becoming unresponsive after switching to background.

③ Optimizations

Added Underground Background Walls in the Map Editor

Added Surface Guidelines & Sliders in the Map Editor

Adjusted Loading Screen Cancel Button text size

Added Community Shortcut Button on the main menu

Optimized Mutant Chest Monster spawn rate

Tweaked Furnace burning logic

Creation Call — UGC Launch Event on Steam Workshop!

“Hey, do you still remember the first time you lit your alchemy furnace?

The explosions, the light, the chaos... and that thrilling spark of creation.”

Welcome back to Alchemage — Here, there’s no main quest urging you forward, no path pre-defined by the system. You are the world’s creator. Both magic and earth move at your command.

🎨 Now—it’s your turn to create your own world! With this new version, the Alchemage Map Editor is now fully upgraded and officially connected to Steam Workshop! Upload your maps or gameplay modes, and let sorcerers around the world experience your creativity!

▌UGC Creation Event Now Open!

Event Duration: From now until November 30th at 23:59.

Event Rewards:

① Lucky Prize — 💰 ¥30 Steam Gift Card × 1 (A random participant who meets all submission requirements will receive this prize.)

② Popularity Prizes:

🥇 1st Place: ¥120 Steam Gift Card × 1

🥈 2nd Place: ¥60 Steam Gift Card × 1

🥉 3rd Place: ¥30 Steam Gift Card × 1 (Awarded to the top three creators whose maps have the highest number of subscriptions at the end of the event.)

▌How to Participate:

1.Update the game to the latest version (supports Workshop submissions). 2. Upload your original map to the Steam Workshop. 3. Leave a comment under the event post with the following: Map Name + Workshop Link + One-sentence Description + Contact Email (Multiple submissions are allowed.)

Example: “Map Name: The Night Alchemy Tower” Link:https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=xxxxx” “

Description: A mysterious tower that moves under the moonlight, said to hide a forgotten formula.” Contact: lzyj2025@126.com”

▌Event Rules (Please Read Carefully)

1.Originality: All submitted works must be original. If copyright infringement occurs due to unauthorized use of others’ assets, the author will bear full responsibility. The organizer reserves the right to remove and disqualify such entries.

2.Submission Requirements:

Ensure your map loads and functions correctly.

Titles and descriptions must be clear and easy to identify.

No spamming reviews or duplicate uploads.

All submissions must be positive and appropriate. Content containing political, pornographic, violent, religious extremist, discriminatory, or abusive elements is strictly prohibited. Violations will result in disqualification and removal.

3.Display & Usage Rights:

By participating, you grant permission for the Alchemage team to feature, promote, or recommend your work (including images or videos) on official channels, with your creator name credited.

If your creation is considered for official collaboration or derivative works, we will contact you for permission first.

4.Evaluation & Reward Distribution: Winners will be determined based on subscription counts at the end of the event. The results will be announced within 7 working days, and Steam Gift Card prizes will be distributed accordingly.

🔥 The alchemy furnace is lit once more. Your magical world awaits its rebirth! Whether it’s a fantastic creation or a tricky challenge map — Join the ranks of creators now, and let the world of Alchemy & Magic shine brighter because of you! ✨

If you encounter any bugs during your adventures, or if you have suggestions for future gameplay content and optimizations, we warmly welcome your feedback in the post comments or through our community channels!