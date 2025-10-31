Fixed an issue where time did not progress during the quest [The Path We Forge Together].

Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene

Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial

Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading

Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese

Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete

Issue where if certain brooms are already purchased from Alvin, some brooms cannot be purchased from Diane or the Witches’ Catalogue shops