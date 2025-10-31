 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20618946
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.2.13.0

Patch Notes

Scenario

  • Fixed an issue where time did not progress during the quest [The Path We Forge Together].

Major Known Issues Being Addressed

  • Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed

  • Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene

  • Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial

  • Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading

  • Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese

  • Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete

  • Issue where if certain brooms are already purchased from Alvin, some brooms cannot be purchased from Diane or the Witches’ Catalogue shops

  • Issue where controls may become unresponsive when attempting to open the UI while interacting with objects.

Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.

However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

Changed files in this update

