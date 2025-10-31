 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20618822
Added: Advanced difficulty level 20 added, with an increased rate of alert value growth.
Added: In the game settings, players can now disable difficulty restrictions and directly challenge the highest difficulty.
Added: Added control instructions.
Added: In the game settings, players can disable control instructions.
Fixed: Display error for [The Seamless End] corrected.
Fixed: Incorrect description of Boss talents fixed.
Fixed: Abnormal intent display for [Mirebell Monstrosity] resolved.
Fixed: Missing descriptions for middle buff statuses fixed.
Optimized: Adjusted the talents of [The Seamless End].
Optimized: Improved the player's damage-taking visual effects.
Optimized: Adjusted the player's personal attribute hints.

