Added: Advanced difficulty level 20 added, with an increased rate of alert value growth.

Added: In the game settings, players can now disable difficulty restrictions and directly challenge the highest difficulty.

Added: Added control instructions.

Added: In the game settings, players can disable control instructions.

Fixed: Display error for [The Seamless End] corrected.

Fixed: Incorrect description of Boss talents fixed.

Fixed: Abnormal intent display for [Mirebell Monstrosity] resolved.

Fixed: Missing descriptions for middle buff statuses fixed.

Optimized: Adjusted the talents of [The Seamless End].

Optimized: Improved the player's damage-taking visual effects.

Optimized: Adjusted the player's personal attribute hints.