This bug has been fixed and input rebinds should now correctly persist between runs and when shutting down and launching the game.
Thanks,
GTGD
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
This bug has been fixed and input rebinds should now correctly persist between runs and when shutting down and launching the game.
Thanks,
GTGD
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update