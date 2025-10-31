🌐 New Game Mode: The World
The entire board bends to your will.
Start with 3 discards and 3 tiles per turn.
All domino tiles score double.
A state of total control… but balance demands a cost.
🐉 New Boss: The Blind Beast
Power without sight is pure chaos.
Your first hand is filled with 0|X tiles.
An uncertain opening that tests your adaptability and focus.
⚙️ General Improvements
Visual and usability updates to the UI.
Quality of life improvements across the board.
🔒 Fixed a Unity vulnerability to ensure greater stability and security.
🌌 With The World and The Blind Beast, the circle completes itself.
Will you master the board… or be consumed by your own power?
