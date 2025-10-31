🌐 New Game Mode: The World

The entire board bends to your will.

Start with 3 discards and 3 tiles per turn .

All domino tiles score double.

A state of total control… but balance demands a cost.

🐉 New Boss: The Blind Beast

Power without sight is pure chaos.

Your first hand is filled with 0|X tiles.

An uncertain opening that tests your adaptability and focus.

⚙️ General Improvements

Visual and usability updates to the UI.

Quality of life improvements across the board.

🔒 Fixed a Unity vulnerability to ensure greater stability and security.

🌌 With The World and The Blind Beast, the circle completes itself.

Will you master the board… or be consumed by your own power?