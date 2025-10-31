 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20618809 Edited 31 October 2025 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌐 New Game Mode: The World

The entire board bends to your will.

  • Start with 3 discards and 3 tiles per turn.

  • All domino tiles score double.
    A state of total control… but balance demands a cost.

🐉 New Boss: The Blind Beast

Power without sight is pure chaos.

  • Your first hand is filled with 0|X tiles.
    An uncertain opening that tests your adaptability and focus.

⚙️ General Improvements

  • Visual and usability updates to the UI.

  • Quality of life improvements across the board.

  • 🔒 Fixed a Unity vulnerability to ensure greater stability and security.

🌌 With The World and The Blind Beast, the circle completes itself.
Will you master the board… or be consumed by your own power?

