Fixed the Steam Deck .NET issue that was preventing players from launching the game.
Fixed the Recycling Centre issue with janitors. Recycling Centre employees will now properly collect trash, and when janitors dump trash at the Centres, it will register correctly. Results are now accurately reflected in the Morality view (granting positive points) and in the end-of-week summary.
Addressed a Population Hub / Exhibit Control issue where entire pens were being wiped and later cloned to match requirements.
Hats now display correctly when viewing animals in a selected enclosure.
Hats Update - General Bug Fixes
