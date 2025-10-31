 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20618772
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the Steam Deck .NET issue that was preventing players from launching the game.

  • Fixed the Recycling Centre issue with janitors. Recycling Centre employees will now properly collect trash, and when janitors dump trash at the Centres, it will register correctly. Results are now accurately reflected in the Morality view (granting positive points) and in the end-of-week summary.

  • Addressed a Population Hub / Exhibit Control issue where entire pens were being wiped and later cloned to match requirements.

  • Hats now display correctly when viewing animals in a selected enclosure.

Changed files in this update

Let's Build a Zoo Content Depot 1547891
