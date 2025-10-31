Thank you for playing Fantasy Maiden Wars - DREAM OF THE STRAY DREAMER - .

Patch Notes – October 31, 2025,19:00(UTC+9)

[Ver.1.2.2] The following issues have been fixed in this update:

Added handling for when there's a problem with save data during application startup's save data verification.

Modified "Blocking" to display an icon on target units.

Fixed a bug where weapon names were not displayed correctly when selecting support attacks.

Modified to display a warning message when overwriting main story save data with special episode save data.

Fixed a bug that occurred when taking screenshots using Steam client features.

Fixed an issue where HP bars, etc., could be displayed misaligned when using Spirit Commands in specific procedures.

Changed the timing of an event that occurs in Chapter 42 of Reimu's route.

In Chapter 46, corrected camera focus processing in conversation scenes.

Fixed an issue where text in some conversation scenes was not displayed.

Corrected the content of some Spell Card descriptions to be accurate.