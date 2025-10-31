 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20618750 Edited 31 October 2025 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Fantasy Maiden Wars - DREAM OF THE STRAY DREAMER - .

Patch Notes – October 31, 2025,19:00(UTC+9)

[Ver.1.2.2] The following issues have been fixed in this update:

  • Added handling for when there's a problem with save data during application startup's save data verification.

  • Modified "Blocking" to display an icon on target units.

  • Fixed a bug where weapon names were not displayed correctly when selecting support attacks.

  • Modified to display a warning message when overwriting main story save data with special episode save data.

  • Fixed a bug that occurred when taking screenshots using Steam client features.

  • Fixed an issue where HP bars, etc., could be displayed misaligned when using Spirit Commands in specific procedures.

  • Changed the timing of an event that occurs in Chapter 42 of Reimu's route.

  • In Chapter 46, corrected camera focus processing in conversation scenes.

  • Fixed an issue where text in some conversation scenes was not displayed.

  • Corrected the content of some Spell Card descriptions to be accurate.

  • Fixed a bug that occurred in some track data of the "ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK."

We apologize to any users who experienced inconvenience and thank you for your continued support of Fantasy Maiden Wars - DREAM OF THE STRAY DREAMER - .

