Trick or treat!

I made a promise way back that CPW would allow, in the future, any humanoid 3D model to imported to the game as a wrestler. The game has always supported this from the very beginnings, but there is a surprisingly big difference between "technically it's possible" and "modders can easily do it". This update leads us a huge step forward towards total craziness à la gmod. By the end of the year, I want to complete my promise and provide a toolset for modders to author 3D prefab wrestlers.

For casual players, this may not mean too much yet, but there's something for you, too! As a very simple showcase, the game now ships with a "Halloween" content pack that adds Skelly McSpook, a spooky scary skeleton to send shivers down your spine. He's a different breed and is the first wrestler to enter the CPW ring that didn't come out of CAW mode. Of course, he comes with a brand new entrance theme.

Before I give you the changelog, I wanted to thank people giving me some ideas and notions on the wrestling minigame. The Discord poll is closed, but the discussion is not. So far, while little less than half the players are completely fine with the current button mashing, a majority would prefer something different. Please continue to share your thoughts, I'll make a decision on what to try next soon.

So without further ado, the humble changelog for this update:

Additions

CAW : Added new entrance theme "3spooky5me". ☠️

Content : Added the CPW Halloween Content pack that contains an optional wrestler showcasing 3D model imports. Skelly McSpook



Technical

Content : Content packs may now contain asset bundles and define wrestlers based on prefabs contained in those asset bundles. This will be the modder's bridge for supporting any humanoid 3D models to be wrestlers in CPW. Prefab wrestlers are defined in JSON files. Movesets, attributes etc. will be editable in a restricted version of CAW mode. Authoring tools and guides will be released separately at a different point in time.



Happy Halloween!