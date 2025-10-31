 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20618610 Edited 31 October 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

We have made the following updates to the beta branch.

This update does not include Chapter 3, but instead focuses on additions and revisions to the Chapter 2 story.

<Newly Added Chapters>

2-10 Underground Ruins - Entrance (Unlocks after playing 2-09)
2-11 Underground Ruins (Unlocks after playing 2-10)
2-12 Underground Ruins - Search (Unlocks after playing 2-11)
2-13 Underground Ruins - Search Complete (Unlocks after playing 2-12)
2-26 Zero Day Life - Day 11 (Unlocks after playing 2-25. **You must start playing from 2-24** to access this chapter.)

<Revised Chapters>

2-08 Hive's Sprawl 1
2-09 Hive's Sprawl 2
2-39 Zero Day Life - Day 21 - Party

*Chapter numbers have also been adjusted to accommodate these updates.

When playing the beta version, we recommend backing up your save data from the official release version.

For details on backing up save data, please refer to our previous announcement:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2403290/view/509581215161909920?l=english

Changed depots in public-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20618610
Depot 2403291
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link