This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have made the following updates to the beta branch.

This update does not include Chapter 3, but instead focuses on additions and revisions to the Chapter 2 story.

<Newly Added Chapters>

2-10 Underground Ruins - Entrance (Unlocks after playing 2-09)

2-11 Underground Ruins (Unlocks after playing 2-10)

2-12 Underground Ruins - Search (Unlocks after playing 2-11)

2-13 Underground Ruins - Search Complete (Unlocks after playing 2-12)

2-26 Zero Day Life - Day 11 (Unlocks after playing 2-25. **You must start playing from 2-24** to access this chapter.)

<Revised Chapters>

2-08 Hive's Sprawl 1

2-09 Hive's Sprawl 2

2-39 Zero Day Life - Day 21 - Party



*Chapter numbers have also been adjusted to accommodate these updates.

When playing the beta version, we recommend backing up your save data from the official release version.

For details on backing up save data, please refer to our previous announcement: