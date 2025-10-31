 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20618594 Edited 31 October 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The gathering rate and quantity for some collectible materials have been adjusted.
- NPC affinity values have been adjusted.
- The translation quality of Spider Witch's Journal in 5 languages has been improved.

* Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.
However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.
Instead, contact the developer at hi.kkangto@gmail.com.

* In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.
If this happens, please contact the developer.

Thank you.

KKANGTO STUDIO

Changed files in this update

Windows Russian Depot 2191576
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link