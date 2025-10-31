 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20618563 Edited 31 October 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

News:


1. New Character “Verina, the Recorder” Appears.


Description:
A noble recorder from an eastern nation.
In search of her missing lady, she steps into the Guilty Forest.
Her pocketwatch records an unknown rhythm—perhaps a compass pointing toward the truth.

Optimization:


1. Damage numbers are no longer affected by environmental lighting.


2. Adjusted environment lighting and object placement within the Guilty Forest.


3. Enhanced the visibility of certain monsters’ projectiles.


4. Fixed rendering behavior in Unity’s Luminance Edge Detection mode to reduce redundant draw calls, improving performance in some scenes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Hope_Trigger_content Depot 1727911
