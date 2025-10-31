News:

1. New Character “Verina, the Recorder” Appears.

Description:

A noble recorder from an eastern nation.

In search of her missing lady, she steps into the Guilty Forest.

Her pocketwatch records an unknown rhythm—perhaps a compass pointing toward the truth.



Optimization:

1. Damage numbers are no longer affected by environmental lighting.

2. Adjusted environment lighting and object placement within the Guilty Forest.

3. Enhanced the visibility of certain monsters’ projectiles.

4. Fixed rendering behavior in Unity’s Luminance Edge Detection mode to reduce redundant draw calls, improving performance in some scenes.