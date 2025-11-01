- Test new character speech / interaction system (proof of concept)

- Updated Shop card graphics to show shop-keeper

- Fixed tutorials bug that made them not show up

- Tutorials now use video to make them easier to understand and to grab attention

- Added new Movement system tutorial

- Fixed text bugs on Heal / Upgrade / Sticker banners

- Fixed statistics bug for Stickers used

- Removed blur and reduced size of New Turn banner

- Reminder popup after playing a game (win or lose) to bring people to Discord and wishlist on Steam

- Audio cues on map screen when selecting missions and encounters

