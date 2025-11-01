- Test new character speech / interaction system (proof of concept)
- Updated Shop card graphics to show shop-keeper
- Fixed tutorials bug that made them not show up
- Tutorials now use video to make them easier to understand and to grab attention
- Added new Movement system tutorial
- Fixed text bugs on Heal / Upgrade / Sticker banners
- Fixed statistics bug for Stickers used
- Removed blur and reduced size of New Turn banner
- Reminder popup after playing a game (win or lose) to bring people to Discord and wishlist on Steam
- Audio cues on map screen when selecting missions and encounters
