1 November 2025 Build 20618501 Edited 1 November 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Test new character speech / interaction system (proof of concept)
- Updated Shop card graphics to show shop-keeper
- Fixed tutorials bug that made them not show up
- Tutorials now use video to make them easier to understand and to grab attention
- Added new Movement system tutorial
- Fixed text bugs on Heal / Upgrade / Sticker banners
- Fixed statistics bug for Stickers used
- Removed blur and reduced size of New Turn banner
- Reminder popup after playing a game (win or lose) to bring people to Discord and wishlist on Steam
- Audio cues on map screen when selecting missions and encounters

