- Fixed a bug where the Core Express button would not deactivate after sending resources and crash the game when pressed.
- Fixed a bug that prevented new floors from being built in single-floor saves.
- Swiftbase building now affects buildings at the top, bottom left and right.
V1.228 PATCH IS LIVE
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update