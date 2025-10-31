 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20618436
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the Core Express button would not deactivate after sending resources and crash the game when pressed.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented new floors from being built in single-floor saves.
  • Swiftbase building now affects buildings at the top, bottom left and right.

