Improvements
Added a random weapon recommendation feature (requires unlocking).
Added a charge progress indicator.
Added a dedicated key binding for sprint.
Companions will no longer actively attack enemies at full health when the player has specific talents.
Improved the visual state feedback after clicking the talent refresh button.
Improved the display for unrecognized key prompts (no longer shows as a white box).
The grab button prompt will no longer obscure menu pages.
Added a note in the Mods interface indicating that currently only VRM version 0.0 is supported.
Adjusted the BGM playback order (tentative).
Adjusted some sound effects.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where BGM could sometimes repeat abnormally.
Fixed an issue where Marisa's barrage attacks could sometimes fail to destroy enemy projectiles or objects.
Fixed an issue where Sakuya's thrown knives would sometimes not pause mid-air and would instead be thrown directly.
Fixed an issue where some UI buttons would occasionally become unresponsive.
Future Update Schedule
I am now planning the development of some larger content updates. The expected release cycle for future versions is estimated to be between 15 to 30 days. Thank you all for your support and patience.
Changed files in this update