Let’s make a game full of cuteness and curiosity!
Hello! We’re CatDoors.
Additions & Changes
Character & Item Quest — Condition Update
Too many cards were being unlocked before players could learn about them, so we made the following improvement:
• Quest completion condition adjusted (Settlement Count → Settlement Gold)
(Quests already completed will remain marked as completed.)
Demon Lord Mode — Confusion Trigger Timing Updated
Confusion was occurring before players could enjoy deck-building, so we adjusted the trigger timing:
• Confusion trigger adjusted (5 times → 10 times)
Card Balance Adjustment
• Eri: Can destroy a Lesser Scroll with a (10% → 30%) chance even if not adjacent.
• Wizard Hat: Rarity (Normal → Rare)
• Honey Choux: Rarity (Epic → Rare) / Gold (3 → 2)
Gift Icon_Border
The border of the gift icon displayed at the bottom left has been updated to reflect rarity colors.
Bug Fixes
Bard
• Vellas's Story: Fixed an intermittent issue where an <Item> would not be granted after destroying a selected card.
• Mirko's Story: Fixed an issue where the ability did not activate in Demon Lord Mode.
Settings — Animation Speed
Fixed an issue where animation speed settings were not saved after exiting the game.
Changed files in this update