 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20618392 Edited 31 October 2025 – 09:19:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Let’s make a game full of cuteness and curiosity!

Hello! We’re CatDoors.

Additions & Changes

  1. Character & Item Quest — Condition Update
    Too many cards were being unlocked before players could learn about them, so we made the following improvement:
    • Quest completion condition adjusted (Settlement Count → Settlement Gold)
    (Quests already completed will remain marked as completed.)

  2. Demon Lord Mode — Confusion Trigger Timing Updated
    Confusion was occurring before players could enjoy deck-building, so we adjusted the trigger timing:
    • Confusion trigger adjusted (5 times → 10 times)

  3. Card Balance Adjustment

    • Eri: Can destroy a Lesser Scroll with a (10% → 30%) chance even if not adjacent.

    • Wizard Hat: Rarity (Normal → Rare)

    • Honey Choux: Rarity (Epic → Rare) / Gold (3 → 2)

  4. Gift Icon_Border

    The border of the gift icon displayed at the bottom left has been updated to reflect rarity colors.

Bug Fixes

  1. Bard

    • Vellas's Story: Fixed an intermittent issue where an <Item> would not be granted after destroying a selected card.

    • Mirko's Story: Fixed an issue where the ability did not activate in Demon Lord Mode.

  2. Settings — Animation Speed
    Fixed an issue where animation speed settings were not saved after exiting the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3589351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link