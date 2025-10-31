1.51 Update Patch Notes

Hello, Storm Strikers!This is GM Maximus.

We’d like to introduce the 1.51 Update (Oct 30, 2025).









Developer’s Comment

Thanks to your passionate support,our development team is wrapping up October with joy and excitement for November.





This update focuses on new characters and art —you’ll meet the new support hero Yuna and the new Reaper Rei skin.





We hope you’ll share your thoughts and feedback about Yuna.Based on your input, we’ll prepare additional balance patches to make sureStormStriker continues to grow together with your voices.

Thank you as always for your support.









New Character Release

“Crying Maid Yuna” joins the battlefield!





Crying Maid Yuna

Yuna is a support hero who assists allies using the Life-Saving Blade Cheongryu and Help Maid Supply Kit.









Character Balance Adjustments





Maximus

Ironblood Retribution damage reduction: 100 → 60

Roar of Conviction cooldown increased: 4.5s → 8s

Ultimatum of the Hero Assembly central stun duration reduced: 3.5s → 3.25s





Comment:

We are softening Maximus’s sustained dominance through Roar of Conviction and reducing the frequency of guaranteed kill opportunities via Ultimatum of the Hero Assembly and Ironblood Retribution.





Shifu

Dragon Kick damage increased: 125 → 150





Comment:

Shifu’s overall performance looks stable, but we wanted to slightly boost his damage output to compensate for some shortcomings.





Akira

Slot Change Ghostwalk assigned to the Shift slot

New Skill – Ghostwalk Dashes backward while the Demonic Blade slashes forward, slowing enemies by 70% and dealing 110 damage.

Demonic Form Added: Guihaeng cooldown resets upon activation.











Comment:

We’re adding the sword skill Guihaeng to allow Akira to lead battles more aggressively.

While this skill requires high mastery to use effectively, players who master it will gain flexible mobility and wide-area crowd control for dynamic plays.





Al-Manat

Hashashin cast delay reduced (before and after attack).

Hashashin damage reduced: 360 → 270 .

Throwing Daggers damage increased: 75 → 80.



Comment:

Currently, Al-Manat struggles to act independently and relies heavily on team setups.

We’ve reduced the Hashashin animation time to shorten opponents’ reaction windows, allowing Al-Manat to seize initiative and create opportunities even when infiltrating alone.

For Hashashin, we want to reduce the hesitation—“Is it okay to use now? Will it land? What if it misses?”—so you can cast it more decisively. At the same time, we’re dialing back the outsized reward relative to its hit difficulty. Because Al-Manat’s kit tends to burst then pause, we’ve slightly reinforced the downtime with Throwing Daggers to stabilize her combat flow.



Rei

Arctic Spike charge damage reduced: 320 → 310

Arctic Spike charge time reduced: 1.6s → 1.4s

Glacial Explosion charge time reduced: 1.6s → 1.4s

Frost Armor duration reduced: 1.25s → 1.0s



Comment:

We’re rebalancing Frost Armor, which showed too high efficiency, while shortening charge times to make the overall tempo feel smoother.





Electra

Condemnation of Desire grab duration reduced: 0.3s → 0.2s





Comment:

We aim to maintain Electra’s crowd control potential but reduce the excessive suppression from multi-chain grabs.









Bug Fixes and Improvements

Fixed Eveleen’s Exotic Matter and Accretion Disc hitting 3 times instead of 4.

Improved Akira’s Flashbang visual effects.

Improved Akira’s Dimensional Slash control feel.

Fixed Lightning’s Northern Light sound not playing when missed.

Fixed Lucy’s Bloody Hunt not being canceled by Airborne effects.

Increased Chloe’s Balloon Horo! sound slightly.

Adjusted Sabio’s dedicated UI for proper display.

Changed Warmonger skin name: Great White Shark → Orca.

Removed Modern Mode.

Fixed issue where skill sounds were too quiet when used behind walls.

Improved visibility effects for some enemy characters.

Slightly adjusted the jump system.









New Skins

[Mythic] Reaper Rei













[Transcendent] Fox Raki









New Profile Icon





Cough! Narae























