31 October 2025 Build 20618339
Update notes via Steam Community

This update introduces a new starting item, a new curse, a new button, various fixes and improvements, and localization for Simplified-Chinese and Russian.

People have long asked for an infinite mode...

Well today, you are going to get it.... if you are willing to take on some evil agreements.

The new reversal-button will reverse the round count, but will cost you a lot of cash, potentially drawing you into debt.

With a sufficiently large income engine, you can make the game last forever.

Alongside this is the Azazel-Ball, (new starting item) where you can choose to steal treasure from the Shop Demon curse (for a cost).

Will you take the deal? Is it worth it?

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3057191
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3057192
  • Loading history…
