31 October 2025 Build 20618221 Edited 31 October 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there Machine enthusiasts!

Thanks for your amazing support!

Turns out some puzzles can get pretty hectic if you don't know the exact solution beforehand.

Now, I know them because I made them, but some may not be as fortunate.

To address that we added some additional hints to the game. To access these you need to be able to go outside and then inside but not back inside. Hope that makes sense!

We also fixed some broken text for Mainframe commands. Let us know if we missed any!

Anything else we should look at? Just wanna talk?

Find us here:

Email:

zuitlabs@gmail.com

Discord:

https://discord.gg/tgqzUKVeKg

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3023621
  • Loading history…
