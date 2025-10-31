 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20618186 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As a quick update, we've added some new animations and models to Chapter 1 to better improve the visuals and experience of the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2502431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link