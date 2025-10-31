- Updated the anti-cheat mechanism
- Optimized the extraction point in the Smuggling Tunnel
- Optimized the boss spawn logic
- Appropriately adjusted the health of zombies in the Suburb and Dam
- Appropriately adjusted the drop rate of blind boxes
- Appropriately adjusted the hitbox range for the character's chest and abdomen
- Appropriately adjusted the hearing range of the RYS-T type helmet
- Fixed an issue where variable zoom scope spray paint skins could not be saved
- Fixed an abnormal preset issue with the gunsmith bench
- Fixed a duplication issue
Patch Note v.1.4.6.0
Update notes via Steam Community
