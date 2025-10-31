 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20618119 Edited 31 October 2025 – 08:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated the anti-cheat mechanism
  • Optimized the extraction point in the Smuggling Tunnel
  • Optimized the boss spawn logic
  • Appropriately adjusted the health of zombies in the Suburb and Dam
  • Appropriately adjusted the drop rate of blind boxes
  • Appropriately adjusted the hitbox range for the character's chest and abdomen
  • Appropriately adjusted the hearing range of the RYS-T type helmet
  • Fixed an issue where variable zoom scope spray paint skins could not be saved
  • Fixed an abnormal preset issue with the gunsmith bench
  • Fixed a duplication issue

Changed files in this update

Depot 2719161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link