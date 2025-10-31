The Classrooms: 0.8 "Non-Linear Beta" Update Out Now!

Hello, The Classrooms players! We are excited to launch the beta of Non-Linear, a completely new way to experience the game. Unlike the linear story mode with predetermined routes and entities, Non-Linear Mode is built for endless replayability and unpredictable level transitions. This beta is a solo preview of the mode we plan to expand into multiplayer. Imagine jumping in with friends after school or work for a fresh game, where everything is random and not limited to any order!

Key Features

ARC Lab

Start in the ARC Lab, your safe central hub. There are plans for players to frequently come back here in the future for upgrades.

Transitions

Levels connect in countless different ways. No set path exists after you initially drop from the hole in The Classrooms.

Entities

They spawn randomly per level. The deeper you go, the more dangerous it becomes. Multiples of any entity can also spawn, so don't be surprised to encounter REAL armies of dolls. Difficulty stops increasing after reaching 100 floors.

Lives

Choose between 1 Life mode, where your save resets on death, or Infinite Lives mode, where you always respawn upon death and can freely continue playing.

Colored keys

Find them to unlock matching doors, with special loot and other surprises inside. More progression systems from story mode are coming later in development.

New Machines

Discover the Vending Machine and Gumball Machine, which will appear behind locked doors. You can buy unlimited items or anomalous gumballs for temporary buffs!

Level Modifiers

Prepare to find yourself surrounded by darkness or engulfed in a flood, as any level can generate with a unique modifier! They become more common the deeper you go.

Elevator

Use the Elevator to return to the ARC Lab, or give it an Elevator Pass (keycard) to head to a level of your choice.

Non-Linear Mode is in active development with big updates ahead, including the full integration of multiplayer. This beta lets you explore the foundation in single-player while we progress toward implementing co-op. Jump in and tell us what you think in our Discord, as your feedback will shape multiplayer!

WARNING: Non-Linear mode doesn't save when you Eject unless you are in the Arc Lab. But it does save every time you change levels.